Olivier Awards Canceled; Theatre World Awards Postponed

The Society of London Theatre has canceled the 2020 Olivier Awards, which were to be presented on April 5 at the Royal Albert Hall.

"We are working through plans on how to properly honor and announce this year's winners, and will release further information soon," the organization said in a statement.

Additionally, the New York-based Theatre World Awards has postponed its ceremony until the fall, with an exact date to be determined. The awards, honoring significant Broadway and off-Broadway debuts, were to be presented June 1 at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

Both events were altered due to the global coronavirus outbreak that has shutdown theaters across the world.