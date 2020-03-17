Olivier Awards Canceled; Theatre World Awards Postponed
Both events were altered due to the global coronavirus outbreak that has shutdown theaters across the world.
The Society of London Theatre has canceled the 2020 Olivier Awards, which were to be presented on April 5 at the Royal Albert Hall.
"We are working through plans on how to properly honor and announce this year's winners, and will release further information soon," the organization said in a statement.
Additionally, the New York-based Theatre World Awards has postponed its ceremony until the fall, with an exact date to be determined. The awards, honoring significant Broadway and off-Broadway debuts, were to be presented June 1 at the Circle in the Square Theatre.
