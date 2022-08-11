"Boleyn Tour" of Six Announces Full Casting

Casting has been announced for the "Boleyn Tour" of Six — an additional North American tour of the award-winning musical. As previously announced, the tour will launch at The Smith Center in Las Vegas on September 20.

The cast features Gerianne Perez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard, and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. The company also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein, and Cecilia Snow.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six features the six wives of Henry VIII reclaiming their identities as they transform from Tudor Queens into Pop Princesses. The musical is codirected by Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.

Six is currently onstage at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre, the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, and on a UK tour. The "Aragon" North American Tour company is currently performing at The National Theatre in Washington, DC. During the 2021-22 Broadway season, Six was nominated eight Tony Awards, winning for Best Original Score.