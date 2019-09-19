Quixote Nuevo Begins Performances at Hartford Stage

Performances begin tonight, September 19, of Hartford Stage's new production of Octavio Solis's Quixote Nuevo, and run through Sunday, October 13. The play debuted at the California Shakespeare Festival last year.

Quixote Nuevo is described as follows: "Set in the fictional modern-day border town of La Plancha, Texas, the chivalrous 'knight' Don Quixote and his loyal sidekick Sancho embark on a comical yet bittersweet quest for redemption and lost love that touches the lives of all they encounter."

Sesame Street's Emilio Delgado stars as Quixote/Quijano in the production, which also stars Juan Manuel Amador, Hugo E. Carbajal, Gianna DiGregorio Rivera, Orlando Arriaga, Gisela Chipe, Krystal Hernandez, Ivan Jasso, and Mariela Lopez-Ponce. K.J. Sanchez directs.

The creative team includes Takeshi Kata (scenic designer), Rachel Healy (costume designer), Brian Lilienthal (lighting designer), David R. Molina (composer, sound designer), and Eduardo Robledo (co-composer, music director).