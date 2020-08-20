Florida's Maltz Jupiter Theater Announces $30 Million Expansion

Florida's Maltz Jupiter Theatre, the largest regional theater in the southern half of the United States, is moving forward with a $30 million expansion to create a "Broadway-scale stage and production facilities."

The first phase of improvements were completed in the summer of 2019, with fundraising for the expansion beginning five years ago. The construction plan, which was hoped to start this past April, will be compressed into the next 13 months as the theater is already closed due to the Covid crisis. The theater will create a stage that will allow it to qualify for "pre-Broadway or national tour development" productions, three floors of state-of-the-art production facilities, a redesigned entrance and expanded lobby, a second theater space, and an "innovative dining experience."

The renovations were designed by Oscar Garcia in tandem with architectural firm Currie Sowards Aguila Architects. The theater is planning to put the space to use during the 2021-22 season, with additional fundraising taking place to round out the additions.

Maltz Jupiter Theatre draws 100,000 people annually, serves a subscription base of more than 8,250, and has classroom facilities in support of its Goldner Conservatory of Performing Arts, which serves hundreds of youth and adults. The theater is a member of the League of Resident Theatres.

While the theater was forced to furlough much of its staff due to the Covid crisis, the expansion work is estimated to provide more than 100 jobs for construction workers, electricians, and more, and will save the theater an estimated $3 million to $4 million by completing the next phases of construction together. The theater historically employs 48 year-round and seasonal employees, as well as about 100 performers per year and 25 designers.