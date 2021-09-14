Jersey Boys to Relaunch Tour in Detroit

The producers of Jersey Boys have announced the relaunch of the national tour, which will take place December 12-18 at Music Hall in Detroit. Further tour stops for the 2021-2022 season have been announced for Dallas, Clearwater, The Villages, Minneapolis, and more. Click here for an updated list of tour stops.

This marks the 15th touring season of Jersey Boys, which has played over 5,000 performances in over 250 different cities.

Widely seen as an exemplar of the "jukebox musical" genre, Jersey Boys tells the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons using that band's own iconic songs, including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and "Working My Way Back To You."

Directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff, Jersey Boys is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Tony Award-winner Sergio Trujillo.