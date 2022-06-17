Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation to Tour Nationally

Winnie the Pooh is hitting the road for a national tour of Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation. Performances begin September 16 at Irving Arts Center in Irving, Texas, with stops planned in Houston, Des Moines, Denver, Louisville, Milwaukee, and more. Click here for a list of tour dates.

This new musical set in the Hundred Acre Wood (which returns to New York this weekend) features Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, Owl, and Tigger too. And, of course, Winnie the Pooh.

It was developed by family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller, whose puppetry is on display in Paddington Gets in a Jam and The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show. It features songs by Robert B. Sherman and Richard M. Sherman, composers of the score to the 1977 feature film, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. The puppets were recently nominated for a 2022 Drama Desk Award.

Casting for the tour will be announced at a later date.