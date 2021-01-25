Stephen Schwartz Revue, With Songs From Wicked, Pippin, and More, to Stream

A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut will present a filmed version of Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook, which uses two-dozen songs by Stephen Schwartz, streaming February 13-28.

Snapshots tells the story of a couple on the verge of divorce after 30 years of marriage, and how they reconnect as they go through a hidden suitcase containing decades-old photographs charting their relationship. Conceived by Michael Scheman and David Stern, and featuring a book by Stern, the musical uses songs from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, Enchanted, and more, with additional material by David Krane, Seth Friedman, Mara Kauffman, Alan Menken, and Charles Strouse.

Viewers can expect to hear the songs "Popular," "I'm Not That Girl," "Corner of the Sky," "Morning Glow," "Meadowlark," "All Good Gifts," and more. The production is directed by Daniel C. Levine and choreographed by Sara Brians, with music supervision by Bryan Perri. Barton Cortright is the director of photography.

Click here for more information and tickets.