Nick Jonas Confirms Filmed Production of Jersey Boys

Nick Jonas has confirmed on Instagram that he will be playing Frankie Valli in a filmed version of the stage production Jersey Boys.

According to Jonas, the musical was filmed on stage in Cleveland, with further details to be announced soon. In the photo he posted, Jonas poses in costume alongside director Des McAnuff and costars Matt Bogart (Nick Massi), Andy Karl (Tommy DeVito), and CJ Pawlikowski (Bob Gaudio). The latter three are longtime veterans of the show.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect onstage, offstage it was a very different story — a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What a Night," "Walk Like a Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and "Working My Way Back to You."

Further info on the filmed production is still to be announced.