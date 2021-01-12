Nick Jonas to Play Frankie Valli in Streaming Jersey Boys?

Nick Jonas is reportedly in talks to star in a streaming version of Jersey Boys, according to Deadline.

The event would be produced by Graham King, the Dodgers, Frankie Valli, and Bob Gaudio. Jonas would play Valli in the production, with more details to be released at a later date. The project doesn't yet have a streaming home, but it is anticipated that it will and one soon.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect onstage, offstage it was a very different story — a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What a Night," "Walk Like a Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and "Working My Way Back to You."

Jonas has appeared on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Annie Get Your Gun, Beauty and the Beast, and Les Misérables.