Craig Hassall Named President and CEO of Cleveland's Playhouse Square

Craig Hassall will be the new president and CEO of Cleveland's Playhouse Square, replacing current CEO Gina Vernaci, who is retiring. Hassall plans to relocate to the Cleveland area in early 2023 following the Christmas season in London, where he is presently serving as the chief executive of Royal Albert Hall.

"Playhouse Square is a dynamic, visionary organization with a great history of accomplishment and leadership in the performing arts industry," said Hassall. "It's poised to play an even bigger role and I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to partner with the Board of Trustees and this talented staff to take Playhouse Square to the next level."

Home to seven resident companies and 11 performance spaces, Playhouse Square has the largest touring Broadway season ticket base in North America. 2022 marks the organization's centennial.

Before his role as chief executive of the Royal Albert Hall, Hassall held the chief executive position at Opera Australia and was managing director of the English National Ballet. He was also chief operating officer at Raymond Gubbay Limited, a prominent commercial promoter in the UK, and held senior artistic roles for major projects including the 2000 and 2012 Olympic Games in Sydney and London.