Casting Set for New Tour of Les Misérables, Launching in Cleveland at Playhouse Square

Casting has been announced for the national tour of Les Misérables, relaunching beginning October 7, 2022 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tour alums Nick Cartell and Preston Truman Boyd will return to the roles of Jean Valjean and Inspector Javert, alongside Matt Crowle as Thénardier, Christina Rose Hall as Madame Thénardier, Haley Dortch as Fantine, Devin Archer as Enolras, Christine Heesun Hwang as Éponine, Gregory Lee Rodriguez as Marius, Addie Morales as Coseette, Cora Jane Messer and Hazel Vogel as Little Cosette/Young Eponine, and Harrison Fox and Gabriel Lafazan as Gavroche.

The new touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Ciaran Bowling, Jenna Burns, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Kelsey Denae, Arianne DiCerbo, Genevieve Ellis, Randy Jeter, Daelynn Carter Jorif, Olivia J. Lu, Eden Mau, Andrew Marks Maughan, Benjamin H. Moore, Nicole Morris, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Julia Ellen Richardson, Ethan Rogers, Christopher Robin Sapp, Emily Somé, Christopher James Tamayo, Kyle Timson, J.T. Wood, and David Young.

Les Misérables has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton, and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. The Cameron Mackintosh production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, has sets by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, costume consultation by Paul Wills, lghting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realized by Finn Ross, Jonathan Lyle and Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, music supervision by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, orchestrations by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Brooker, with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The resident director is Richard Barth, with music direction by Brian Eads.