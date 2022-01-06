The Notebook Pushes World Premiere to Fall 2022

Chicago Shakespeare Theater has announced scheduling changes for its upcoming world premiere of The Notebook, a new musical based on the 1996 Nicholas Sparks novel and the 2004 romantic film of the same name.

The Notebook was originally slated to premiere this March, but is now set to be presented in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare from September 6-October 16, 2022. According to a press release, the revised production timeline is due to "the steep rise in COVID‑19 cases both in Chicago and nationwide as well as multiple related disruptions."

The Notebook features music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson ("The Way I Am") with a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (This Is Us). Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen) and Schele Williams (Aida) team up to direct.

Based on Nicholas Sparks' best-selling novel that inspired the hugely popular film, The Notebook chronicles the decades-long love story between a mill worker named Noah and a privileged debutante named Allie. Beginning with a whirlwind summer romance, their love affair spans an entire lifetime — in spite of the differences that threaten to pull them apart.