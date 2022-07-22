Steppenwolf Sets Cast for The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington

Steppenwolf Theatre Company has announced casting for James Ijames's The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington, running September 1-October 9.

Directed by Whitney White, the play features Sydney Charles, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Celeste M. Cooper, Nikki Crawford, Cindy Gold, Victor Musoni, and Donovan Session.

The recently widowed "Mother of America" lies alone in her Mount Vernon bed, ravaged by illness and attended to by the very same enslaved people who will be free the moment she dies. The form-shifting fever dream that follows takes us deep into the uncomfortable and horrific ramifications of this country's original sin.

The creative team to date includes Clint Ramos (Scenic Designer), Izumi Inaba (Costume Designer), Amith Chandrashaker (Lighting Designer), Manna-Symone Middlebrooks (Associate Director), Gigi Buffington (Company Voice & Text Coach), JC Clementz (Casting Director), Christine D. Freeburg (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager).