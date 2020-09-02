Steppenwolf Announces Virtual 2020-21 Season, With Carrie Coon, K. Todd Freeman, and More

Chicago's Steppenwolf has unveiled plans for a virtual 2020-21 season, accessible to a global audience, in addition to a planned in-person season, for when theater can resume that way.

The digital winter 2020 season will include the following:

What is Left, Burns written by James Ijames, directed by Whitney White, and featuring K. Todd Freeman and Jon Michael Hill. The play, streaming in November, follows two poets with a romantic past who engage in a video call after 15 years apart.

Wally World by Isaac Gómez, codirected by the author and Lili-Anne Brown, featuring Audrey Francis, Sandra Marquez, Karen Rodriguez, and Sydney Charles. Set at a mega-department store, the play follows a group of employees whose holiday cheer is destroyed on the one day of the year that the store is supposed to be closed.

Red Folder, written and directed by Rajiv Joseph, will star Carrie Coon and stream in January. The play follows a man who seeks vengeance after issues in elementary school.

Spring 2021 will see the following online:

Vivian J.O. Barnes's Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!, streaming in February. The play explores the hidden costs of being the "luckiest girl in the world."

Donetta Lavinia Grays will star in her play Where We Stand, directed by Tamilla Woodard, in April. In it, a man who has been shunned by his town makes a deal on behalf of it with a mysterious stranger, and then must answer the town's questions.

Finally, Randall Arney and William Petersen will star in Sam Shepard's Ages of the Moon, directed by Ian Barford in June. The play follows two old friends who reflect on their fifty-year relationship.

Steppenwolf has not canceled plans for an in-person season, though dates are not yet solidified. Titles will include I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican by Isaac Gómez; Last Night and the Night Before by Donnetta Lavinia Grays; Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy; and Yasen Peyankov's Seagull, inspired by the play by Anton Chekhov. The December 2020 production of Good Night and Good Luck will be moved to a future season.