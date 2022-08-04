See Elton John at Last Night's Performance of The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical

Tony Award-winning composer Elton John attended last night's performance of his new musical, The Devil Wears Prada, which is now having a pre-Broadway tryout at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre (through August 21). You can see him (above) with lyricist Shaina Taub and (below) with members of the cast.

Elton John poses with the cast of The Devil Wears Prada backstage at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre.

(© Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical)

The Devil Wears Prada stars Beth Leavel as Miranda Priestly, Taylor Iman Jones as Andy Sachs, Javier Muñoz as Nigel Owens, Christiana Cole as Lauren Hunter, Megan Masako Haley as Emily Charlton, Tiffany Mann as Kayla Ward, Michael Tacconi as Nate Angstrom, and Christian Thompson as Christian Thompson.

Elton John embraces choreographer James Alsop.

(© Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical)

Anna D. Shapiro directs, with lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, a book by Kate Wetherhead, music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, and choreography by James Alsop.