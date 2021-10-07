Original Beautiful Cast Members Sara Sheperd and Sara King to Lead Tour

The North American tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will be led by two veterans of the original Broadway production: Sara Sheperd will play Carole King, and Sara King will play Cynthia Weil when the tour resumes performances at Chicago's CIBC Theatre on November 2, as previously reported. King played Marilyn Wald in the first Broadway cast, while Sheperd served as a swing and dance captain.

The principal cast will also include James D. Gish as Gerry Goffin, Ryan Farnsworth as Barry Mann, Matt Loehr as Don Kirshner, and Rachel Coloff as Genie Klein.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical uses the music written by the songwriting teams of Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil to tell the story of their lives, particularly King's triumph over adversity. Friendly competition between the two couples produces some of the most iconic songs of the 20th century, including "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "The Locomotion," and "One Fine Day."

The ensemble of Beautiful includes Isaiah Bailey, Edwin Bates, Kaitlyn Nicole Davis, Rosharra Francis, Jamary Alexandra Gil, Kevin Hack, Danielle Herbert, Torrey Linder, Nick Moulton, Nurney, Teshomech Olenja, Monet Sabel, Paul Scanlan, Sarah Sigman, and Ben Toomer.

Following the Chicago stop, the Beautiful tour will play engagements in Greensboro, Red Bank, Waterbury, and Peoria. Click here for a full list of tour stops.