North American Tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical to Resume in Chicago

The North American tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will resume performances at Chicago's CIBC Theatre November 2-7. It will then move on to Greensboro, North Carolina (November 9-14) to participate in the inaugural season of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. Further tour stops are scheduled for Washington, DC, Detroit, Philadelphia, and Columbus.

"Following this unprecedented intermission from live theater, we are thrilled that Beautiful will be back on the road to bring joy and music once again to audiences across North America for the sixth touring season," said Producer Paul Blake.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical uses the music written by the songwriting teams of Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil to tell the story of their lives, particularly King's triumph over adversity. Friendly competition between the two couples produces some of the most iconic songs of the 20th century, including "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "The Locomotion," and "One Fine Day."

Douglas McGrath wrote the book, with direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince. Casting for the tour will be announced at a later date.

You can see a complete list of tour stops here.