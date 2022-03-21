Michael Jackson Musical MJ to Launch North American Tour in 2023

A North American tour of MJ, the Broadway musical about Michael Jackson, will launch at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre on July 15, 2023. The tour will hit 17 major cities in the following year, although only Charlotte, North Carolina (September 26 - October 8) has been announced at this time.

With a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ tells the story of Michael Jackson (right up to the 1992 Dangerous tour) using Jackson's ever-popular music: "ABC," "Beat It," "Smooth Criminal," and "Thriller" are all featured in production numbers by director-choreographer Christopher Wheeldon.

Regarding the Broadway production, TheaterMania's critic wrote, "I suspect it's going to be a big fat hit." You can read the full review here.

The creative team for the tour will be the same as on Broadway, including scenic design by Tony and two-time Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, sound design by two-time Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, projection design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, and hair & wig design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe.