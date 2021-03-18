Chicago's Goodman Theatre to Stream Several Productions From Its Archive

Chicago's Goodman Theatre has begun streaming productions from its archive, with all tickets being free.

The streaming series kicks off with Christina Anderson's How to Catch Creation, available through March 28. Directed by Niegel Smith, the play stars Karen Aldridge, Ayanna Bria Bakari, Jasmine Bracey, Bernard Gilbert, Maya Vinice Prentiss, and Keith Randolph Smith.

Pedro Páramo, by Raquel Carrío, runs March 29-April 11. Inspired by the novel by Juan Rulfo, the Spanish-language production was created by Teatro Buendía with Chicago artists over an eight-week residency in Chicago and Havana. Directed by Flora Lauten, the production has music direction by Victor Pichardo and Jomary Hechavarría,

Noah Haidle's Smokefall, directed by Anne Kauffman, follows, April 12-25. The cast includes Catherine Combs, Anne Fogarty, Katherine Keberlein, Guy Massey, Mike Nussbaum, and Eric Slater.

Rounding out the shows are Robert Falls's 2013 production of Shakespeare's Measure for Measure, April 26-May 9. The cast is led by Alejandra Escalante as Isabella and Kate Loconti Alcocer as Mariana.

