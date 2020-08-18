Chicago's Goodman Theatre Announces 2021 Season

The Goodman Theatre has announced its 2021 season, set to take place whenever theaters in Chicago are able to reopen.

Four of the titles will be the productions postponed from this season: Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play, directed by Lili-Anne Brown; American Mariachi by José Cruz González, directed by Henry Godinez; Hershey Felder in A Paris Love Story, directed by Trevor Hay; and the musical version of S.E. Hinton's The Outsiders, written by Adam Rapp, Jamestown Revival, and Justin Levine, directed by Liesl Tommy.

World premieres will include Christina Anderson's the ripple, the wave that carried me home; Cheryl L. West's Fannie, directed by Henry Godinez and starring E. Faye Butler; and Doug Wright's Good Night, Oscar, starring Sean Hayes and directed by Leigh Silverman.

There's one revival set for the season, Mary Zimmerman's The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, which she will direct.

Dates, casting, and additional information about each production is still to be revealed.