Briga Heelan, Justin Guarini, Simon Callow Set for Broadway-Bound Britney Spears Musical

Casting is set for the new Britney Spears musical Once Upon a One More Time, having its world premiere at Broadway in Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre, April 14-May 17. A Broadway transfer is expected to follow.

Featuring a book by Bare co-creator John Hartmere and direction and choreography by Beyond Babel's Keone and Mari Madrid, the musical will star Briga Heelan (Great News) and Justin Guarini (In Transit) as Cinderella and Prince Charming, alongside legendary British actor Simon Callow as the Narrator, Tony nominee Emily Skinner (The Cher Show) as Stepmpther, Brooke Dillman (Superbad) as the O.F.G. (original Fairy Godmother), Aisha Jackson (Waitress) as Snow White, Mimi Scardulla (We Are the Tigers) and Tess Soltau (Wicked) as stepsisters Belinda and Betany, Ashley Chiu (KPOP) as Sleeping Beauty, Wonu Ogunfowora (Summer) as Rapunzel, Allie Trimm (13) as the Little Mermaid, and Morgan Weed (American Psycho) as Princess Pea.

The ensemble includes Raymond J Lee, Ryan Steele, Matt Allen, Belinda Allyn, Viva Boresi, Stephen Brower, Jennifer Florentino, Selene Haro, Joshua Daniel Johnson, Amy Hillner Larsen, Korinne Tetlow, Salisha Thomas, Matthew Tiberi, Josh Tolle, Kevin Trinio Perdido, and Diana Marie Vaden.

Once Upon a One More Time has sets by Anna Fleischle, costumes and hair by Loren Elstein, lighting by Sonoyo Nishikaway, sound by Andrew Keister, projections by Sven Ortel, and wigs by Ashley Rae Callahan. David Leveaux serves as creative consultant.

The show is described as follows: "Once Upon A Time… Cinderella, Snow White, and the other fairytale princesses gather for their book club, when – oh, baby baby! – a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps, spurring a royal revelation: could there really be more to life than bird-made dresses and true love's kiss?" The production features Britney Spears hits like "Oops! I Did It Again," "Stronger," "Toxic," and "Lucky."