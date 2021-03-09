Skivvies, Nathan Lee Graham Team Up for Importance of Being Earnest Virtual Radio Play

The Skivvies and Nathan Lee Graham are starring in a virtual radio play production of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest, now running through March 21 via the Laguna Playhouse.

Adapted and directed by Michael Raver, the production casts Graham (Katy Keene) as Lady Bracknell, with Skivvies members Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley as the rest of the characters. Debbie Tjong performs Foley sound effects, with the production filmed and edited by Michael Kushner.

Laguna Playhouse describes the comedy as follows: "This scintillating, hilarious work introduces us to Jack and Algernon, charming bachelors who are each living a double life, aided by a fictional alter ego called 'Ernest.' But the two fall truly in love with a pair of proper young women, Gwendolen and Cecily – both of whom are partial to men named Ernest. Will Jack and Algy be able to bring an end to the charade and convince the formidable Lady Bracknell that they are suitable candidates for marriage?"

For more information on how to watch, click here.