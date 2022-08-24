Teri Hatcher to Star in California Production of The Addams Family

Emmy nominee Teri Hatcher will star in the 5-Star Theatricals production of The Addams Family, running October 14-23 at the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of American Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks, California.

Hatcher will play Morticia Addams, with further casting still to be announced. The Addams Family has a score by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.

The Addams Family will be directed by Kirsten Chandler, choreographed by Darby Epperson, and musical directed by Ryan O'Connell.

Onstage, Hatcher toured as Sally Bowles in Cabaret, and has been seen onscreen in Desperate Housewives, Lois and Clark, Supergirl, Seinfeld, and many other shows.