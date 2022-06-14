Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins to Star in Broadway Revival of Topdog/Underdog

Tony nominee Corey Hawkins (In the Heights) and Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) will star as Lincoln and Booth in a 20th anniversary Broadway revival of Suzan-Lori Parks's Pulitzer-winning drama Topdog/Underdog, directed by Kenny Leon.

Performances will begin Tuesday, September 27 at the Golden Theatre, with opening night set for Thursday, October 20. Leon's production will have scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, and sound design by Justin Ellington. Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis. Kamra Jacobs will be the production stage manager.

Topdog/Underdog is the story of two brothers, Lincoln (Hawkins) and Booth (Abdul-Mateen II), who are haunted by their past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte. With the play, Parks became the first African American woman to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and the play earned a Tony nomination in 2002.