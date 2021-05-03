New Book Features Interviews with Jonathan Groff, Joel Grey, and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Oxford Press has released Eddie Shapiro's A Wonderful Guy: Conversations With the Great Men of Musical Theater, a collection of in-depth interviews with 19 of Broadway's most prolific gentlemen stars of the musical stage.

"Only Joel Grey can talk about creating an iconic role on Broadway, then starring in the film version, then bringing it back to Broadway," said Shapiro, adding, "Only John Cullum has appeared on Broadway in each of the last seven decades. And Brian Stokes Mitchell knows better than anyone what it feels like to be a star of today at a time when stars who work exclusively in theater are all but extinct."

In addition to Grey, Cullum, and Mitchell, A Wonderful Guy features intimate chats with Michael Cerveris (Fun Home), Ben Vereen (Pippin), Raúl Esparza (Company), Christian Borle (Something Rotten), Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd), Michael Rupert (Falsettos), Terrence Mann (Cats), Howard McGillin (The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Marc Kudisch (The Girl From the North Country), Norm Lewis (The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess), Will Chase (Kiss Me, Kate), Christopher Sieber (Spamalot), Norbert Leo Butz (My Fair Lady), Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), Cheyenne Jackson (Finian's Rainbow), and Jonathan Groff (Hamilton).

A Wonderful Guy is Shapiro's follow-up to his popular 2014 book Nothing Like a Dame: Conversations With the Great Women of Musical Theater, which contains interviews with Elaine Stritch, Patti LuPone, Chita Rivera, and others.

Purchase A Wonderful Guy here.

Purchase Nothing Like a Dame here.