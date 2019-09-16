Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Broadway Revival Announces Theater

The upcoming Broadway revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, directed by Joe Mantello, has announced that it will play the Booth Theatre (which currently houses Freestyle Love Supreme through January 5, 2020). Also, performances will begin on March 3, a day later than initially announced. Opening night is still set for April 9.

Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett will star in the production. Joining Metcalf (Martha) and Everett (George) in the company are Russell Tovey and Patsy Ferran, who will take on the roles of Nick and Honey.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will feature set design by Miriam Buether, lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, and costumes by Ann Roth.