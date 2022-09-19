What Broadway and Off-Broadway Shows Are Still Requiring Masks? Find Out Here.

Since New York City lifted its Covid-19 mask mandates, we've received many questions from readers about which Broadway and off-Broadway venues are still requiring facial coverings to be worn by all audience members.

To answer those questions, we've compiled this list* of fall productions that will require masks at some or all during their weekly schedule. These policies are subject to change and we will update this list as protocols shift.

BROADWAY

1776 — American Airlines Theatre, Roundabout Theatre Company

Masks are required to be worn by audience members in orchestra row AA, seats 105-110, due to the proximity of the conductor.

Between Riverside and Crazy — Helen Hayes Theater

Masks will be required for all audience members at Tuesday evening performances only.

Cost of Living — Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, Manhattan Theatre Club

Masks are required to be worn by all patrons at every performance.

Into The Woods — St. James Theatre

Masks are required for those patrons seated in the two rows closest to the stage (Rows BB and A in the orchestra), except when actively eating and drinking.

The Kite Runner — Helen Hayes Theater

Masks are required to be worn by all patrons at Wednesday matinee and Friday evening performances.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical — Al Hirschfeld Theatre

KN94 or KN95 masks are required at all times for those patrons seated at the 20 cabaret tables in the Can Can seating section at the front of the orchestra.

OFF-BROADWAY

American (Tele)visions — New York Theatre Workshop

Masks are required to be worn by all patrons at every performance.

The Bandaged Place — Roundabout Underground, Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre

All audience members are required to wear a mask due to the intimacy of the space; certain seating locations will require masks provided by Roundabout due to close proximity to actors.

Becky Nurse of Salem — Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, Lincoln Center Theater

Masks are required to be worn by all patrons at every performance.

Camp Siegfried — Tony Kiser Theater, Second Stage

Masks will be required for all audience members at Tuesday evening performances only.

Catch as Catch Can and Downstate — Playwrights Horizons

Masks are required to be worn by all patrons at every performance.

Chester Baileyy — Irish Repertory Theatre

Masks are required to be worn by all patrons at every performance.

Hound Dog — Ars Nova

Masks and proof of full Covid-19 vaccination will be required for all audience members at Wednesday evening and Saturday matinee performances only.

I'm Revolting — Linda Gross Theater, Atlantic Theater Company

Masks are required to be worn by all patrons at every performance.

Kate — Connelly Theatre

Masks are required to be worn by all patrons at every performance.

A Man of No Importance — Classic Stage Company

Masks will be required to be worn by all patrons at every performance.

Only Gold — MCC Theater, Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space

Masks are required to be worn by all patrons at every performance.

A Raisin in the Sun, Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge, Where We Belong — Public Theater

Masks will be required to be worn by all patrons at Tuesday evening and Saturday and Sunday matinees only.

Sesame Street the Musical and all productions at Theatre Row

Masks are required to be worn by all patrons two years of age and older at every performance, and proof of full Covid-19 vaccination is required for entry.

Straight Line Crazy — The Shed

Masks are required to be worn by all patrons at every performance.

Where the Mountain Meets the Sea — New York City Center, Stage I

Masks are required to be worn by all patrons at every performance.

Wise Children's Wuthering Heights, The Patient Gloria — St. Ann's Warehouse

Masks are required to be worn by all patrons at every performance, and proof of full Covid-19 vaccination is required for entry.

* While this list is extensive, it is not completely comprehensive. If you would like your show to be added, please email [email protected] with information.