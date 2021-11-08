West Side Story: The Making of the Steven Spielberg Film Goes on Sale This Month

On November 16, Abrams will release a new book chronicling the work that went into director Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated remake of West Side Story, which is set to open in cinemas December 10.

Written by Laurent Bouzereau, West Side Story: The Making of the Steven Spielberg Film will feature never-before-seen unit photography, storyboards, costume and concept designs, and behind-the-scenes photos from the filming of the movie. Bouzereau conducted hours of interviews with the cast and crew to create a firsthand oral history documenting every stage of the film's production.

West Side Story is Spielberg's new big-screen adaptation of the stage musical by Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerome Robbins about star-crossed love and gang warfare on Manhattan's West Side. Tony Kushner (Angels in America) has written the new screenplay, with Justin Peck providing choreography, Gustavo Dudamel conducting the score, David Newman providing arrangements, Jeanine Tesori working on vocals, and Matt Sullivan serving as executive music producer.

Ansel Elgort (Tony) and Rachel Zegler (Maria) lead the cast, alongside Ariana DeBose (Anita), Mike Faist (Riff), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d'Arcy James (Sergeant Krupke), Ana Isabelle (Rosalia), and Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for her performance as Anita in the original film, in the role of Valentina.

