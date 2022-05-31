West End Vs. Broadway: The Anne Boleyns of Six Come Face to Face

Don't Lose Ur Heads, queendom, but yes, it's finally time for our West End vs Broadway series to visit musical theatre's favourite Tudors!

For this month's edition, we've paired up London's current Anne Boleyn, Amanda Lindgren, with her counterpart and original Broadway cast member Andrea Macasaet.

Since its humble beginnings at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, Six has gone on to enjoy nothing less than global domination. The London production is still going strong, taking home the WhatsOnStage Award for Best West End Show earlier this year, while the New York staging was recently honoured with eight Tony Award nominations.

Check out the transatlantic meeting of queens in the video below.