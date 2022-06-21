Weezer to Play Broadway Residency Concert Series This Fall

The band Weezer will play a five-show concert engagement at the Broadway Theatre, September 13-18, celebrating its SZNZ album releases.

Each night of the show will celebrate one of the four albums in the SZNZ collection, Spring (September 13), Summer (September 14), Autumn (September 16), and Winter (September 17), alongside classics from their catalog. A fifth night (September 18) will be a mix of tunes from SZNZ and fan favorites.

Weezer is made up of Brian Bell (backing vocals, guitar), Rivers Cuomo (vocals, guitar, piano), Scott Shriner (backing vocals, bass), and Pat Wilson (drums).