Andrew Lloyd Webber and Antonio Banderas Announce Amigos Para Siempre Joint Venture

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Antonio Banderas have confirmed their collaboration on Amigos Para Siempre (APS) — a joint venture that will produce Spanish-language theater, musicals, and live entertainment shows, including some of Andrew Lloyd Webber's best-loved works, for major Spanish-speaking markets.

Through Webber's Really Useful Group, APS will have first-class stage rights to Spanish-language versions of Webber's popular musicals The Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard, Starlight Express, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cinderella, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and School of Rock. It will also license, produce, and develop work for all major Spanish-speaking markets throughout the world, including Spanish-speaking markets within the USA.

This joint venture project is overseen by Emanuel Nunez, managing director of NuCo Media Group, and Jessica Koravos, president of the Really Useful Group. It takes its name from the song "Amigos Para Siempre" (or "Amics Per Sempre" in Catalan), written by Webber, with lyrics by Don Black, for the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona. The song was performed at the closing ceremony by Sarah Brightman and José Carreras.