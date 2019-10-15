Watch Tina Turner Send Best Wishes to the Broadway Cast of Tina

Tina Turner has released a special message for the cast of Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, which began previews this weekend at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Check it out below:

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd, Tina stars Adrienne Warren in the title role, along with Daniel J. Watts (Hamilton) as Ike, Dawnn Lewis (The Wiz) as Zelma, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner (At Some Performances) (Broadway Debut), and Myra Lucretia Taylor (Nine) as Gran Georgeanna.

The musical is written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. Choreography is by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music, and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

The Broadway production will officially open on Thursday, November 7.