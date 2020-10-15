Watch the 2020 Tony Award Nominations Here at 12pm ET

The 2020 Tony Award nominations are being announced today at 12pm ET by past winner James Monroe Iglehart. Now's your chance to be the first of your friends to find out who the nominees are — all by watching below:

This year's Tony nominees will be made up of the more than a dozen shows that opened before the February 20 cutoff date. The season was cut short due the coronavirus pandemic.

A date for an online ceremony has not yet been set.