Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bryan Cranston, Patti LuPone Announce 2020 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Kristin Chenoweth and Patrick Stewart also announces this year's honorees.
Broadway's Kristin Chenoweth, Bryan Cranston, Patti LuPone, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Patrick Stewart helped the Outer Critics Circle announce its honorees for the 2019-2020 Broadway season. Watched the newly released announcement video, which also features TheaterMania's David Gordon, who serves as OCC President, below:
Loading...