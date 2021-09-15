Watch the New Trailer for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story

20th Century Studios has released the official trailer for Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story, which is set to hit theaters on December 10. You can see it here:

Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerome Robbins's stage musical is adapted for the screen by Tony Kushner, with Justin Peck providing choreography, Gustavo Dudamel conducting the score, David Newman providing arrangements, Jeanine Tesori working on vocals, and Matt Sullivan serving as executive music producer.

Ansel Elgort (Tony) and Rachel Zegler (Maria) lead the cast, alongside Ariana DeBose (Anita), Mike Faist (Riff), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d'Arcy James (Sergeant Krupke), Ana Isabelle (Rosalia), and Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for her performance as Anita in the original film, in the role of Valentina.

While Ivo Van Hove's short-lived revival will not be returning to Broadway, West Side Story fans can look forward to this new film adaptation this holiday season.