Watch Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone, and the Cast of Company Perform the Show's Opening Number

The cast of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company gathered once again to record a virtual quarantined performance of the show's title number. Watch Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone, and the cast sing below:

Love is Company. The cast of Company Broadway reunite for a very special virtual performance of ‘Company'. "..and that's what it's all about, isn't it?" pic.twitter.com/dS3lPp1wOz — COMPANY (@CompanyBway) June 12, 2020

Lenk and LuPone star as Bobbie and Joanne, alongside Greg Hildreth as Peter, Matt Doyle as Jamie, Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Christopher Sieber as Harry, Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Rashidra Scott as Susan, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J. Kathryn Allison, Stanley Bahorek, Britney Coleman, John Arthur Greene, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall round out the ensemble.

Company, which was running at the Jacobs Theatre at the time of the shutdown, is directed by Marianne Elliott.