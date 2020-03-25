Watch Jeremy Jordan Kick Off R&H Goes Live! With an Oklahoma! Classic

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization has announced the launch of its new YouTube livestream series, R&H Goes Live!, a spinoff of its existing R&H Goes Pop! video series. The ongoing series will feature some of Broadway's biggest talents performing stripped-down, contemporary versions of iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes, originally released as part of R&H Goes Pop!

The debut video in the series will be streamed live today at 1pm ET on the Rodgers & Hammerstein YouTube channel and will feature Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Smash) performing an acoustic version of "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'," from Oklahoma!

Jordan's track originally launched the R&H Goes Pop! series in January 2019. The livestream series will be hosted by Laura Osnes (Rodgers Hammerstein's Cinderella, South Pacific) and each performance will be followed by a live Q&A with the performer. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Jordan is best known for his performance as Jack Kelly in the 2012 musical Newsies. Additional Broadway credits include Clyde Barrow in Bonnie & Clyde and Dr. Pomatter in Waitress. He is also known for playing Winslow "Winn" Schott Jr. on the CBS series Supergirl, Jimmy Collins on NBC's musical series Smash, and Jamie Wellerstein in the 2014 film adaptation of The Last Five Years.