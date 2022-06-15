Watch Hugh Jackman's Standby, Max Clayton, Take First Bows as Harold Hill in The Music Man
Co-star Sutton Foster pays tribute to Clayton and the show's understudies in an emotional speech.
With Hugh Jackman ill with Covid, standby Max Clayton saved the day on Tuesday, June 14 and played Harold Hill in The Music Man on Broadway for the first time. At curtain call, co-star Sutton Foster paid tribute to Clayton and the production's amazing understudies with an emotional speech. Check it out here (and see Clayton as Harold through at least June 21).
