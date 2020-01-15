Watch Laura Linney in Scenes From My Name Is Lucy Barton

Manhattan Theatre Club has released clips of its Broadway premiere of My Name Is Lucy Barton, starring Laura Linney, which opens tonight at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Check out the footage below.

Linney, according to a press release, "plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find — much to her surprise — her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven't seen each other in years. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer."

Adapted by Rona Munro from Elizabeth Strout's novel, the play is directed by Richard Eyre. The creative team will include Bob Crowley (scenic and costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), John Leonard (sound design), and Luke Halls (projection design).