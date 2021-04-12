Watch Amber Iman's NY PopsUp Concert at the Broadway Theatre

Stage favorite Amber Iman (Shuffle Along) became the latest star to help reopen the Broadway industry, performing a surprise NY PopsUp concert at the Broadway Theatre on Saturday, April 10. A socially distanced audience of Broadway performers, who have been out of work for the past year, were treated to the free show, which also featured guest vocalists Crystal Monee Hall and Marcus Paul James, and musical director Michael O. Mitchell. Here are clips from the afternoon.