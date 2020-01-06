See Waitress's Sara Bareilles, Katharine McPhee, and More at Final Curtain Call

Waitress closed on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Sunday, January 5, but not without a full-on blow-out of a curtain call featuring creators Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson, director Diane Paulus, and many more sharing the stage with stars Katharine McPhee and the rest of the cast. Check out the epic final curtain call below, presented in three parts.

Here's Katharine McPhee and the rest of the cast performing the musical's final number, "Opening Up":

Here's Sara Bareilles, Diane Paulus, and more offering closing speeches:

And finally, Sara Bareilles leads the cast and creative team in one last rendition of "Everything Changes":



You can still catch Waitress on tour.