Christopher Fitzgerald, Drew Gehling, and More OBCers to Join Sara Bareilles in Waitress Return

Initial casting has been announced for the return of Waitress at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, led by Sara Bareilles as Jenna.

Bareilles plays Jenna September 2 through October 17, and then the run will continue through January 9. The show's return will star original cast members Eric Anderson (Cal) Charity Angel Dawson (Becky), Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), and Dakin Matthews (Joe), alongside Waitress vets Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn) and Joe Tippett (Earl). The ensemble includes original cast members Max Kumangai, Henry Gottfried, Stephanie Torns, alongside Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, and Anastacia McCleskey. Additional casting is still to be announced.

Many of these newly announced cast members have other productions lined up opening this fall, including Fitzgerald, who will return to Company (beginning previews November 15), Houlahan, returning to Girl From the North Country (beginning performances October 13), and Dawson, returning to Mrs. Doubtfire (beginning previews October 21), so it's fair to expect that there may be significant cast turnover in early October.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy winner and Tony Award- and Emmy Award-nominated Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus.

The production features sets by Tony winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony winner Christopher Akerlind and sound by Tony nominee Jonathan Deans. The music supervisor is Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Waitress opened on Broadway on April 24, 2016, and ran for more than 1,500 performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.