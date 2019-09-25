Transparent's Alexandra Billings to Join Wicked on Broadway

Transparent star Alexandra Billings will join the Broadway cast of Wicked as Madame Morrible on Monday, January 20, 2020.

Billings will be the first openly trans actress to play the role on Broadway. She made her Broadway debut in 2018's The Nap at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento

Nancy Opel, who currently plays Madame Morrible, departs on January 19.