Tracy Letts's The Minutes to Receive Broadway Premiere Next Year

The Steppenwolf Theatre Company production of Tracy Letts's 2018 Pulitzer-finalist play The Minutes will receive its Broadway premiere in 2020, producers Jeffrey Richards and Steve Traxler have announced. Anna D. Shapiro, who helmed the Steppenwolf production, will direct.

The Minutes is Letts' brisk, scathing new comedy about small-town politics and real-world power. Full of chicanery, back-stabbing, manipulation and perhaps some mistruths, the play refracts the current state of America and our politics through a town meeting in the very small fictional city of Big Cherry. it had previously been announced for Broadway with a different producing team.

A cast of 11, as well as official dates, venue, and design team, will be announced later this year.