Tony Awards Eligibility Determined for Tina, Jagged Little Pill, Slave Play, and More

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today for the second time this season and confirmed the eligibility status of 11 Broadway productions for the 2020 Tony Awards. The productions discussed were The Great Society, Slave Play, Linda Vista, The Rose Tattoo, The Lighting Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, The Sound Inside, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, The Inheritance, A Christmas Carol, Jagged Little Pill, and My Name Is Lucy Barton.

The following determinations were made:

David Weiner and Victoria Sagady will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Play category for their work on The Great Society.

Joaquina Kalukango will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her performance in Slave Play.

Ian Barford will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in Linda Vista.

Marisa Tomei will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her performance in The Rose Tattoo.

Ben Stanton and Lucy Mackinnon will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting of a Play category for their work on The Rose Tattoo.

Chris McCarrell and Kristin Stokes will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in The Lighting Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.

Adrienne Warren will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Andrew Burnap, Samuel H. Levine, and Kyle Soller will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for their respective performances in The Inheritance.

A Christmas Carol will be considered eligible in the Best Play category.

Campbell Scott will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in A Christmas Carol.

Lizzi Gee will be considered eligible in the Best Choreography category for her work on A Christmas Carol.

Christopher Nightingale will be considered eligible in the Best Orchestrations category for his work on A Christmas Carol.

Elizabeth Stanley will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Jagged Little Pill.

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Jagged Little Pill.

The official eligibility cut-off date will be Thursday, April 23, for all Broadway productions opening in the 2019-20 season. The nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 28, followed by the 74th annual awards ceremony, airing on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7.