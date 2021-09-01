TKTS Booth to Reopen in Times Square

Theatre Development Fund will reopen the iconic Times Square TKTS booth on Tuesday, September 14 at 3pm.

Beginning that day, the TKTS booth will once again return to selling discounted tickets to same-day matinee and evening performances, as well as next-day matinees when applicable. It will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 3pm-8pm, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 12pm-8pm, and Sundays 11am-7pm. It will reopen on Mondays in October.

The TKTS booth, located under the red steps on Broadway and 47th Street, has been closed since Broadway shut down on March 12, 2020.