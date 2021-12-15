Tina, Harry Potter, and More Cancel Performances Due to Positive Covid Cases

The Broadway productions of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are the latest shows to cancel performances due to positive Covid tests within their companies.

Both performances of Tina today, December 15, have been canceled, with the next performance currently scheduled for December 16. Additionally Harry Potter has canceled its 1pm matinee today, though is planning to hopefully resume for tonight's 7pm performance. All ticket holders will be refunded at their point of purchase.

As announced by the production yesterday, Mrs. Doubtfire will remain dark until at least December 16. Positive Covid tests have also halted recent performances of Freestyle Love Supreme and Ain't Too Proud, though both shows have since resumed.