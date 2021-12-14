Mrs. Doubtfire Performances Halted Early This Week Due to Covid Outbreak

Performances of the new Broadway musical Mrs. Doubtfire have been canceled until at least Thursday, December 16, due to the detection of multiple positive Covid-19 test results within the company.

The first canceled performances occurred on Sunday, December 12. Now, the December 14 and 15 shows have all been canceled. According to spokespeople for the production, everyone working at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre is required to test daily for Covid-19.

Mrs. Doubtfire, which was halted after three previews during the onset of the Covid-19 crisis in March 2020, celebrated its opening night on Sunday, December 5, 2021, with a party at Cipriani 42nd Street.