Tickets for The Music Man, Starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, Are Back on Sale

Tickets for the upcoming Broadway revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, have been put back on sale, with performances beginning December 20 at the Winter Garden Theatre. Opening night is set for February 9.

Directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, The Music Man will star Tony winners Jackman (Harold Hill), Foster (Marian Paroo), Jayne Houdyshell (Mrs. Shinn), Jefferson Mays (Mayor Shinn), Marie Mullen (Mrs. Paroo), and Shuler Hensley (Marcellus), alongside the newly announced Remy Auberjonois (Charlie Cowell), Gino Cosculluela (Tommy Djilas), and Emma Crow (Zaneeta Shinn). Complete casting will be revealed in the coming months.

The Music Man will have scenic and costume design by Santo Loquasto, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Scott Lehrer, and dance arrangements by David Chase. Jonathan Tunick will orchestrate, with Patrick Vaccariello serving as musical director. Producers are Barry Diller and David Geffen, with Kate Horton serving as executive producer.

The official on-sale time is 10am ET, with the show's press team noting that the best ticket availability is between May and July 2022.