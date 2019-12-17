The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Announces 2020-21 National Tour

Following the conclusion of its 16-week engagement on Broadway, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will return to the road for a national touring production in the 2020-21 season.

The Lightning Thief opened at the Longacre Theatre on October 16 following a 32-city North American First National Tour earlier this year. The production will play its final Broadway performance on January 5.

Presented by TheaterWorksUSA and Martian Entertainment, The Lightning Thief has a book by Joe Tracz, and music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki. It is directed by Stephen Brackett, with choreography by Patrick McCollum, set design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by David Lander, sound design by Ryan Rumery, puppet design by AchesonWalsh, fight direction by Rod Kinter, hair, wigs, and makeup design by Dave Bova, orchestrations by Wiley DeWeese and Rob Rokicki, and music direction by Wiley DeWeese.

Based on the bestselling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring an original rock score, with an onstage company of seven playing more than 47 characters, the musical follows Percy Jackson, who has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods.

The show's original Broadway features Chris McCarrell as Percy Jackson, with Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes.